New Toyota Mirai Hydrogen FCEV price CUT to £49,995 – and Business Contract Hire from £435pm

The new hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai costs from £49,995 in the UK – and business contract hire from £435pm – as Toyota plans big rise in sales.

Back in November, the new Toyota Mira was revealed as Toyota brought its hydrogen-powered car a big step on from the original Mirai launched in 2014.

Looking far more appealing than the original – and an altogether more grown-up car – the new Mirai comes with new underpinnings, a fuel stack moved to the front, 169bhp, a range of 400 miles or so and nothing but water from the back.

At the time Toyota made it clear the new Mirai will be a chunk cheaper than the old Mirai in an effort to boost sales 10-fold, and we reckoned it’d start at £49,995. Our rationale was wrong, but the price point is bang on (and for business users from just £435pm).

Available in three trim levels – Design, Design Plus Pack and Design Premium Pack – the Mira comes with Toyota’s latest generation Safety Sense suite of nannies, with Design trim (£49,995) getting 19″ alloys, Smartphone integration, Infotainment with NAV, JBL Sound, Reversing Camera, Climate with Nanoe air purifier, heated seats in the front and folding electric mirrors.

Take a step up to the Mirai Design Plus Pack (£53,995) and you get fake leather, parking sensors, Panoramic View Monitor, Blind Spot and reverse tilt for the door mirrors, with a big step up to Mirai Design Premium Pack (£64,995) adding 20″ alloys, actual leather, ventilated seats in the front, heated back seats, Teammate Advanced Park, Digital Rear View Mirror, HUD, Power steering Wheel and triple-zone climate.

The new Toyota Mira is now on sale in the UK with first customer deliveries due later this year.