New Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered car grows up and gets cheaper

The new hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai is revealed as a more grown-up car with more power, more range and Lexus underpinnings.

The naysayers say Hydrogen as a fuel for cars is a non-starter as it’s energy inefficient with little or no refuelling infrastructure and very expensive to produce.

But when two of the world’s biggest car makers – Toyota and Hyundai – are wedded to a future for hydrogen cars you have to take the prospect seriously.

Having launched the slightly odd-looking Toyota Mira back in 2014, Toyota is back with a new, more grown-up take with the 2021 Toyota Mira.

With good looks and Lexus platform underpinnings, the new Mira promises to be a more appealing car than its predecessor, and with Toyota promising a price some 20 per cent less than the outgoing Mirai it’s likely to cost no more than a ‘Premium’ BEV saloon (perhaps a Lexus Mirai would have been a good idea?). In fact, we’d bet it comes in at £49,995 in the UK to grab a PiCG, and with Toyota planning a ten-fold increase in sales it’ll be a help.

The new Mirai sees its fuel stack moved to the front, more hydrogen storage (for a range of around 400 miles), battery and motor at the back and a near 50:50 weight distribution.

Thew new hydrogen fuel stack is smaller but more efficient, it’ll now work down to -30C and power goes up to 169bhp, and there’s a lithium-ion battery replacing the old nickel-metal hydride one with improved output.

It all adds up to a much more appealing Mirai, and Toyota are confident they can increase sales by 10-fold.