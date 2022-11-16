New Toyota Prius OFFICIALLY revealed – and it’s Prius PHEV only for Europe

The new Toyota Prius is officially revealed with new looks and new powertrains, and only the Prius PHEV heading for Europe.

The Toyota Prius Hybrid, once the darling of drivers wanting to shout their eco credentials, has become something of an oddity in Toyota’s range as hybrids now stretch into every corner of the Toyota and Lexus range, and sales have fallen from 500k a year at their peak to less than 100k a year.

But Toyota isn’t giving up on the Prius and has revealed the fifth generation this morning, with new looks and new tech and, although a regular Prius Hybrid will be available in other markets, Europe is only getting the new Prius PHEV. And there’s no confirmation (yet) that the new Prius is coming to the UK at all.

The new PHEV powertrain comprises a 2.0-litre four-pot petrol mated to a bigger electric motor delivering a combined 221bhp, giving the Prius PHEV improved performance (0-62mph takes 6.7 seconds), with a new 13.6kWh battery, located under the back seat, providing enough juice for up to 60 miles of EV range. Where it’s available, the Prius Hybrid comes with a 2.0-litre four-pot good for 191bhp – nearly 50 per cent more powerful than the old Prius’s 136bhp.

Underpinning the new Prius is the second generation of Toyota’s TNGA Platform promising a stiffer and quieter car which, says Toyota, will deliver an improved driving experience and delivers a Prius which is actually shorter than the old Prius, despite which there’s more room inside thanks to a longer wheelbase.

The trademark Prius wedge shape is still in evidence, but it’s sleeker, smoother and lower than before – and certainly less divisive – with an interior which looks to have gone up a notch or two in quality, with 7″ digital driver’s screen and central infotainment which looks like it’s borrowed from the latest Corolla.

More details on the new Prius will be available when the European launch of the Prius happens next month.