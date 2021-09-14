New Toyota RAV4 Adventure revealed – the RAV4 goes BUTCH

The Toyota RAV4 Adventure arrives as a more butch take on Toyota’s RAV4 and previews updates to the rest of the RAV4 range.

The RAV4 news from Toyota this year has been all about the RAV4 Plug-in hybrid, delivering a properly usable electric range so it really is an EV when you want it and an ICE when you don’t.

Now Toyota is adding further to the RAV4 range with a new RAV4 Adventure model, adding a dose of ‘butch’ to the RAV4 and previewing updates to the rest of the RAV4 range to follow.

Toyota says the new RAV4 Adventure broadens the RAV4’s appeal to grab buyers with a love of the great outdoors who still want the benefit of a sensible hybrid but without the hefty emissions.

That means the 2.5-litre four-pot petrol with intelligent all-wheel drive delivered by an electric motor at the back, good for a usable 219bhp and towing (braked) loads of up to 1,650kg.

The titivations to deliver the Adventure model include a new front end with a new grille, the Toyota badge moved on to the grille’s horizontal bars, black surrounds for the front fogs, bigger wheel arches, 19″ alloys and skid plates front and back.

Inside, there’s new upholstery combining new black synthetic leather with quilted centre sections and orange stitching and ‘RAV4 Adventure’ sill plates.

The arrival of the RAV4 Adventure also previews changes due to the rest of the RAV4 range for 2022, including projector-like LED headlights and LED front fogs, 10-spoke alloys in silver or black, LED interior lighting, powered front passenger seat and USB-C ports.

UK deliveries for the RAV4 Adventure, and titivated RAV4 range, will start in the New Year, by which time Toyota will have had a play with their abacus and cone up with prices.