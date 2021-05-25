New Toyota RAV4 Design Plug-in Hybrid cuts entry-level price to £46,495

Toyota announces a new plug-in hybrid RAV4 trim – the RAV4 Design PHEV – cutting the entry-level price to £46,495.

Back in January, the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid arrived as Toyota shoved a bigger battery, a plug and meaty motors in to the RAV4 to deliver a plug-in hybrid which promises to be both an effective long range cruiser and an effective EV for daily use.

That’s thanks to a rather large (for a PHEV) 18.1kWh battery promising urban range of up to 60 miles in EV mode (the default mode) and proper performance up to 80mph without the petrol engine chiming in.

But with EV specs like that the RAV4 PHEV was never going to be cheap, and starting prices of £47,395 are a bit strong, although cheaper than a full RAV4 BEV would be.

But now Toyota has decided to trim prices (a bit) with a new entry level RAV4 BEV – the Toyota RAV4 Design PHEV – which cuts the entry price to £46,495 without losing too much of the stuff that makes the RAV4 a pleasant experience.

There’s still 9″ infotainment, Sat Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Climate, heated seats, electric driver seat, reversing camera, keyless, 18″ alloys, LED headlights, power tailgate, parking sensors and Toyota Safety Sense plus Blind Spot, Rear Cross Traffic and AEB.

The Toyota RAV4 Design PHEV is now on sale in the UK from £46,495.