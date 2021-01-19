New Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid – the PHEV you really can use as an EV – now on sale

The new Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, revealed in December, is now on sale at Toyota’s UK dealers with prices from £47,395.

Opinion on plug-in hybrids seems to be split between those who see a PHEV as a clever way to get car buyers used to an EV before taking the plunge in to a full BEV, and those who see them as a cynical move by car makers to game the BIK system.

If your opinion falls in to the latter camp, then you perhaps need to revisit that opinion in light of the new Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, a car which promises to be both EV and ICE – and do both jobs properly.

That’s because the RAV4 PHEV comes with a battery that’s actually big enough – 18.1kWh – to deliver not only very good EV range – up to 60 miles in urban driving – but decent performance when running as an EV thanks to a combined output from the two electric motors 234bhp.

The drawback is that the RAV4 PHEV isn’t cheap; delivering a PHEV with such EV chops means the starting price is £47,395 for the RAV4 PHEV Dynamic and £50,895 for the Dynamic Premium version.

Bothe models are differentiated from the regular RAV4 models by a dark grey grille mesh and frame, metallic lower front bumper and different 19″ alloys.

The Dynamic trim comes with dual-zone climate, 9″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power tailgate, wireless phone charging, heated seats and Toyota Safety Sense, with Dynamic Premium adding black leather, panoramic roof, power ventilated front seats, and posh JBL Sound.

The new Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid in both Dynamic and Dynamic Premium trim is now on sale at Toyota’s UK dealers with first customer cars due in April.