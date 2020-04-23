New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV ARRIVES to take on the new Nissan Juke and Ford Puma

The Toyota Yaris Cross – an SUV take on the Yaris Hatch – arrives after its debut was originally spoilt when the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled.

Just like every other car maker, Toyota had plans for the Geneva Motor Show, and started teasing an SUV take on the Yaris in January with a simple line sketch, and followed that up with an image of sorts in February. But the Geneva Motor Show got cancelled, along with Toyota’s plans to reveal their new Yaris SUV.

But now, Covid-19 lockdown or not, Toyota has decided the time is right to reveal the Yaris SUV, so it arrives looking very much like a rival for the new Nissan Juke and Ford Puma, and due to go on sale in the UK in 2021.

Sitting below the C-HR, and with a more conservative SUV look, the Yaris Cross has a bigger footprint than its Hatch sibling – promising more room and practicality – and will be available as a 4WD model as well as FWD.

Power will come from the same 112bhp hybrid powertrain the new Yaris gets, and there will also be a petrol option, although whether we’ll get that in the UK is unknown.

The new Yaris Cross looks an appealing City SUV (if that’s not an oxymoron), but you’ll have to wait until mid-2021 if you want one in the UK.