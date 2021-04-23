New Toyota Yaris Cross – the Yaris ‘SUV’ – costs from £22,415

The new Toyota Yaris Cross, Toyota’s SUV take on the Yaris Hatch, costs from £22,415 for the Yaris Cross Icon, rising to £30,545 for the Premiere Edition AWD.

It’s a whole year since the Toyota Yaris Cross was reveled as a high-riding SUV take on the Yaris Hatch, and despite going on sale in Japan last summer you still can’t buy one in the UK.

But now, with order books for the new Yaris Cross due to open officially on 4 May, Toyota has managed to find their abacus and work out how much to charge.

Starting point for the Yaris Cross is the Yaris Cross Icon (from £22,415) which comes with 16″ alloys, Toyota safety Sense, 8″ infotainment with DAB, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless, reversing camera, climate, electric windows and auto lights and wipers.

Move up to the Yaris Cross Design (from £24,140) and extras include 17″ alloys, LED headlights, ambient lighting, The Yaris Cross Excel (from £26,745) adds 18″ dark grey alloys, aluminium roof rails, 7″ infotainment and privacy glass.

The Yaris Cross Excel (from £26,745) adds 18″ alloys, power tailgate, 9″ infotainment, Blind Spot and Cross Traffic alerts, parking sensors, auto braking, folding mirrors. heated steering wheel and front seats and dual-zone climate.

The Yaris Cross Dynamic (from £26,465) is the ‘butch’ offering and comes with 18″ alloys, Bi-tone paint with black roof, 9″ infotainment and 4WD option, and the Yaris Cross Premiere Edition (from £28,185) adds leather, JBL Sound, 10″ HUD and 4WD option.