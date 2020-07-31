New Toyota Yaris HYBRID Supermini arrives with UK prices from £19,910

The new 2020 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Supermini arrives in the UK to take on the Ford Fiesta and VW Polo, with prices starting at £19,910.

If you want a Supermini you may think the default choice is the Ford Fiesta. Which, if performance and the ‘Drive’ are at the top of your must-have list then you’re probably right.

But for the majority of buyers it’s looks, practicality, ease of use and equipment that tick the boxes at the top, and if that’s you then the new Toyota Yaris Hybrid could suit just fine.

The first Toyota on the TNGA GA-B Platform – a downsized version of the underpinnings of the Corolla – means the new Yaris should be agile, and even though it’s a bit shorter than the outgoing Yaris the new Platform means it’s actually got an extra 50mm in the wheelbase. Which, in a supermini, is not to be sniffed at.

Power for the new Yaris is Hobson’s choice, with just a 1.5 litre ‘self-charging’ hybrid delivering 112bhp which, say Toyota, can run for up to 80 per cent of the time around town in EV mode. Which explains the official economy of nearly 70mpg.

The new Yaris comes in a choice of Icon, Design, Dynamic and Excel trim, with even the entry-level Iconic (£19,910) getting a 7″ infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Air Con, auto lights and wipers and 16″ alloys, with the Yaris Design (£20,970) adding a bigger infotanment, LED headlights and tail lights and electric rear windows.

Move up to the Yaris Dynamic (21,920)and you’ll also get 17″ wheels, Climate, JBL Sound, Keyless, and sports seats part-covered in fake leather, with the range -topping Yaris Excel (£22,220) getting parking sensors, auto-fold mirrors, Blind Spot and AEB. As well as the regular trim options there’s also a Yaris Hybrid Launch Edition (£24,005) with added goodies.

First customer deliveries of the new Yaris Hybrid in the UK are due in September.