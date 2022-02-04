New UK Car Registrations UP by 27.5% in January – Kia Sportage the best-seller

New car registrations in the UK jumped by 27.5 per cent in January 2022 compared to 2021, with private car buyers driving the increase.

It makes a change to report new car registrations were up in January by a healthy 27.5 per cent compared to January 2021, although they still have a way to go to get back to pre-Covid levels; numbers were still down 23 per cent on January 2020.

As car makers prioritised more profitable buyers amid the Cip shortage, private registrations jumped 64.1 per cent only 5.6 per cent of pre-Covid levels – whilst fleet registrations stayed much the same.

Unsurprisingly, the sales of electrified cars grew – again, partly due to the prioritising of Chip availability – and accounted for more than 70 per cent of the growth over 2021, with plug-in cars, PHEV and BEV, accounting for 9,047 and 14,433 respectively grabbing a 20.4 per cent share of the total registrations, with diesel sales now just 5 per cent (and MHEV diesel another 5 per cent) and petrol 44.7 per cent (plus MHEV petrol at 13 per cent).

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said:

Given the lockdown-impacted January 2021, this month’s figures were always going to be an improvement but it is still reassuring to see a strengthening market. Once again it is electrified vehicles that are driving the growth, despite the ongoing headwinds of chip shortages, rising inflation and the cost-of-living squeeze. 2022 is off to a reasonable start.

Top three new car registrations for January 2022 went to the Kia Sportage, Ford Puma and Kia Niro.