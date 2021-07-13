New Vauxhall Astra gets Peugeot 308 underpinnings and a new ‘Vizor’ face

The new Vauxhall Astra is revealed complete with underpinnings from the Peugeot 308, a new Vizor face and two new PHEV powertrain options.

The Vauxhall Astra has always played second fiddle to the Ford Focus in the hearts of UK buyers, a car seemingly aimed at families wanting transport rather than a ‘Drive’; sound and able if not exactly inspiring.

But the new Vauxhall Astra (pictured above) looks rather more inspired than its predecessors with its sharp angles and Vizor nose, and with underpinnings borrowed wholesale from the Peugeot 308 it promises to be a decent drive too.

The move to the Stellantis platform means the new Astra will come not only with ICE power in the guise of a 1.2-litre three-pot with 108bhp or 128bhp and 128bhp four-pot diesel, but a pair of plug-in hybrid options, mating a 1.6-litre petrol engine, with either 148bhp or 178bhp, to a 109bhp electric motor powered by a 12.4kWh battery and promising an EV range of 30 miles.

The new Astra is slightly longer (4mm) and has a longer wheelbase (by 13mm) with a bigger boot, a bit more room in the back, a new ‘Pure Panel’ dash with few switches (but physical controls for HVAC) featuring a pair of 10″ displays integrated into a single screen for instruments and infotainment.

The new Vauxhall Astra will go on sale in the autumn with deliveries starting in early 2022. No prices yet, but expect a small increase over the current Astra.