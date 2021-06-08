New Vauxhall Astra TEASED with new platform from the Peugeot 308 and ‘Electrification’

The new Vauxhall Astra is teased with a series of images showing detail highlights ahead of a debut later this year.

It’s nearly time for a new Vauxhall Astra to arrive to continue Vauxhall’s fight for the hearts and wallets of potential Ford Focus and VW Golf buyers so, as is compulsory, the arrival starts with a tease (images above).

This time round, as Vauxhall is now part of the sprawling Stellantis Group, the underpinnings for the new Astra are going to come courtesy of the EMP2 platform which underpins the Peugeot 308 (and others) which means this will be the first ‘electrified’ Astra.

But electrification is not going to mean a BEV Astra, although it will mean a selection of petrol and diesel engine options with a bit of electric help, a plug-in hybrid Astra and a PHEV VXR model with 4WD and more poke.

In terms of looks, the new Astra looks to be taking ideas from the Mokka with its ‘Vizor’ grille, ‘ASTRA’ written on the boot and significant interior screenage.

Paul Willcox, Vauxhall MD, said:

The All-New Astra will open an exciting new chapter in the 41-year history of our popular compact model. We are confident that the next generation Vauxhall Astra will make a powerful impression and attract new customers to the brand, especially now Astra will be electrified for the first time.