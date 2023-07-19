New Vauxhall Corsa costs from £19,625 – Corsa Electric from £32,445

The new Vauxhall Corsa costs from £19,625, with the Corsa Electric from £32,445, in a choice of three trim levels. On sale now.

A couple of months back, Vauxhall revealed the new Corsa, keeping faith with the supermini as other car makers desert the sector with a bold makeover including Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ grille.

Now, it’s time for the new Corsa to go on sale with the ICE range starting from £19,625 and the EV Corsa rather more at £32,445, with a choice of three trim levels.

All Corsa models come with LED headlights, with entry-level Corsa Design getting auto lights and wipers, rear parking sensors, 10″ infotainment and a suite of safety gubbins including AEB, Lane Departure, Lane Keep and Speed Sign Recognition.

Move up to the Corsa GS (from £22,005) and you also get a rear-view camera and 17″ alloys, with the Corsa Ultimate getting Vauxhall’sLED Pixel Matrix lights, Blind Spot, Adaptive Cruise, heated massaging seats, heated steering wheel and Keyless. Prices start from £26,685.

The Corsa Electric, with its uprated powertrain is available in all three trim levels – Design, GS and Ultimate – with minor equipment differences from the ICE models, with prices starting at £32,445 for the Design Model and rising to £38,585 for the Ultimate model.

Engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol mild hybrid with either 99bhp or 134bhp – due on sale later this year – and an entry-level petrol with 74bhp or 99bhp.

On sale now, the first deliveries of the new Corsa are due in Q4 2023.