New Vauxhall Frontera Electric TEASED as Vauxhall revives the Frontera nameplate

Vauxhall starts a tease for a new EV – the Vauxhall Frontera Electric – in the process reviving a not much-loved nameplate after 20 years.

Vauxhall is diving deep in to EVs – and with some success – and now there’s a new EV on the way from Vauxhall – probably replacing the Crossland – and it revives a nameplate last used by Vauxhall two decades ago. Say hello to the first look at the new Vauxhall Frontera Electric.

Yes, Vauxhall has waited long enough for many new buyers to forget that the original Frontera wasn’t exactly Vauxhall’s shining moment in the sun. Perhaps we’re going to be treated in the future to the Cresta Electric, Chevette Electric and Carlton Electric?

The new Fronetera Electric – expect ICE versions too – looks far more SUV than the Crossland it will replace and will be revealed in full later in 2024, with Vauxhqall saying:

The new Frontera, which will be presented later this year, will be a fun car with clever functional features. It will also display a new rugged interpretation of Vauxhall’s bold and pure design philosophy. The new Frontera will be available as a battery-electric vehicle from the very start.

And James Taylor, Vauxhall MD adding:

The name ‘Frontera’ is ideally suited to our exciting new SUV model. It will have a confident character and be positioned right in the core of the market.

It’s likely the Frontera Electric will be built on the Stellantis CMP Platform, get a 150bhp motor at the front powered by a 50kWh battery and offer range of up to 250 miles.