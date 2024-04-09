New Vauxhall Frontera REVEALED as an EV and Hybrid SUV replacement for the Crossland

The new Vauxhall Frontera SUV is revealed as a replacement for the Crossland, with a choice of electric or hybrid powertrains.

When Vauxhall teased the arrival of a new Fronetera a few months ago, we were more than a little surprised that they’d chosen to use a less-than-appealing name from the Vauxhall model history book.

But now, as the new Vauxhall Frontera is revealed as a small SUV with either electric or hybrid powertrain, the return of the Frontera name is confirmed. Perhaps Vauxhall assumes its target market will have no memory of the original Frontera?

Still, name aside, the new Frontera is set to replace the Crossland in Vauxhall’s line-up, sitting beneath the Mokka but, with its more boxy stance, delivering more space – 1600 litres with the seats down – and practicality with optional roof bars.

Inside, there’s a fairly standard modern Vauxhall look with twin 10.0″ screens delivering infotainment and digital instruments, new steering wheel and Smartphone ‘Station’.

Under the skin, the EV option is likely to come with the same stats as the Jeep Avenger with a 154bhp motor powered by a 51kWh battery and range of around 250 miles, as well as a 1.2-litre mild hybrid offering.

James Taylor, Vauxhall MD, said:

With its combination of rugged design, spaciousness, clever solutions and efficient powertrains, our new Vauxhall Frontera will appeal to a wide range of customers who want to stand out from the crowd. It is ideally suited to the urban and sub-urban environment with a fully electric version available from launch.

Expected to launch in the summer, the new Frontera is likely to start the wrong side of £25k for the EV, and depreciate like a Mokka EV.