New Vauxhall Frontera will offer a 7-Seat option and EV and Hybrid powertrains

The new Vauxhall Frontera is confirmed to come with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains and prices likely to start from £20,000.

Last month, we had the reveal of the new Vauxhall Frontera, a new budget SUV from Vauxhall lumbered with a not exactly stellar badge from their history book.

What we saw last month was a fairly generic budget SUV with Vauxhall’s current family looks – inside and out – and effectively a replacement for the Crossland.

But it seems last month’s reveal of the Frontera wasn’t really a reveal, so we now get from Vauxhall a ‘Global Debut’ and a few extra details of what the Frontera offers, including the fact that it will be offered with seven seats – “in the future”.

What is important is that Vauxhall has confirmed the Frontera will be offered with powertrains borrowed from the very similar Citroen C3 Aircross, which means a three-pot mild hybrid with either 99bhp or 134bhp and an EV option.

Despite this being a ‘Global’ reveal, Vauxhall is being coy about the EV powertrain, saying only that it comes with 186 miles of range in standard guise and 248 miles in the long-range version, and trim levels on offer regardless of powertrain will be Design, GS and Ultimate.

James Taylor, Vauxhall MD, said:

The New Frontera is our new family-size SUV, offering customers innovative and practical electric mobility at an affordable price. Highly flexible with up to seven seats, spacious, and with a choice of hybrid and electric powertrains, we’re confident that Frontera will appeal to new and existing audiences as well as sit very well in our revised SUV line-up in between Mokka and the forthcoming All-New Grandland.

Vauxhall hasn’t revealed prices yet for the Frontera, but in Germany, the Opel version starts at around €24,000 for the Hybrid and €29,000 for the EV, which should see UK prices starting at around £20,000 and £25,000 respectively.