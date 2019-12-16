New Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid trades 4WD for lower price

The Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid arrives as a front-wheel drive version of Vauxhall’s Grandland X Hybrid4 and with a lower starting price – £32,390.

The Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 went on sale in the UK back in August as Vauxhall raided the PSA tech cupboard to deliver a plug-in hybrid Grandland X complete with 4WD and a starting price of £35,590.

It came with a decent amount of oomph from its two electric motors – one at the front and one at the back – delivering 296bhp and 4WD, but now Vauxhall has decided there’s room for a less potent Grandland X Hybrid.

The new Grandland X Hybrid eschews the two electric motors of the X Hybrid4 for a single motor at the front, in the process reducing the available total power to 222bhp, enough to get to 62mph in 8.6 seconds – 1.6s slower than the Hybrid4.

That single electric motor will allow the Grandland X to be used as an EV around town, with Vauxhall claiming a 34-mile EV range, although that will be a chunk less in the real world.

You still get the three mode setting on the FWD versions, with ‘Hybrid’ picking the mix of electric and ICE, ‘Electric’ just using the electric motor (unless you push too hard and then it’ll give up and revert to ‘Hybrid’) and ‘Sport’, which uses both power sources to the max.

Pried from £32,390 – £3,200 less than the equivalent Hybrid4 – the new Grandland X Hybrid arrives in Vauxhall’s showrooms in April 2020.