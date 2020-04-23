New Vauxhall Mokka TEASED as it drops the Mokka X tag and becomes a Vauxhall take on the Peugeot 2008

A new Vauxhall Mokka is on the way, and Vauxhall start the tease for the new Mokka which will be a Peugeot 2008 under the skin with an EV version too.

Now PSA hold the reins at Vauxhall (and Opel), we’re getting a new range of Vauxhalls arriving based on PSA underpinnings. And next up is a new Vauxhall Mokka.

Ahead of the new Mokka’s arrival at the start of 2021 – although it’s likely to be revealed later this year – Vauxhall has started a bit of a tease (with the photo above) and a bit of bumph to raise interest.

Vauxhall say the big news is the arrival of a fully electric Mokka – which is basically the Peugeot 2008 under the skin, no bad thing – and the dropping of the ‘X’ suffix to signify a Vauxhall SUV, with a new design featuring shorter overhangs and crisp proportions with a fully digitised interior. All very Peugeot 2008.

Stephen Norman, Vauxhall MD, said:

The new Vauxhall Mokka will change people’s perception of our brand. Not only does it show that we’re serious about electrification, but also that we’re not afraid to innovate with design, both inside and out of the car. The Mokka is still in its development phase now, but it is set to be one of Vauxhall’s most important models when it arrives with customers at the start of next year.

The arrival of a new Vauxhall Mokka with an EV powertrain in such short shrift is impressive, but the starting point of thge new Peugeot 2008 has made that much simpler. And, because it’s based on the new 2008, the new Mokka will also come with a choice of appropriate ICE powertrains too.