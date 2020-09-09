New Volkswagen Golf ESTATE adds to the ever-growing Mk8 Golf range – and there’s a Golf Alltrack too

Volkswagen adds to the Golf Mk8 offerings with the new Golf Estate, as well as a high-riding Golf Alltrack version too.

It’s getting on for a year since the Volkswagen Golf Mk8 arrived as VW finally remembered it’s the Golf that pays the bills still, and not the electric ID.3.

Since then we’ve had a number of additional options for the Golf Hatch arrive, and the ‘Sporty’ Golf GTI, GTD and GTE in Mk8 guise have also put in an appearance. But we’re still waiting for the new Golf R.

The wait for the new Golf R continues, but we now get the ‘family’ Golf with the arrival of the new Golf Estate, and its rufty-tufty, high-riding Golf Alltrack sibling.

Longer than the Mk7 Golf Estate, the Mk8 Estate is pure Golf Hatch back to the B-pillars, the roof then slopes down to the back in a bit of a coupe swoop, not ideal for lugging but looking more stylish than a flat-roofed box would look, not helped either by raked back screen.

The same body shape also comes with the new Golf Alltrack, but it comes with bits of butch plastic cladding and a raised ride height and 4Motion 4WD.

Engine and trim options will likely be exactly the same as the Golf Hatch – although the Alltrack will have limited engine options and unique trim levels – and we would expect the Estate to come in GTD and GTE guises too, as well as, when it arrives, and Estate version of the Golf R.

The new Mk8 VW Golf Estate will go on sale in the UK in early 2021.