New Volkswagen Golf Estate – and rufty-tufty Golf Alltrack – go on sale in the UK

The Mk8 version of the Volkswagen Golf Estate – and the high-riding Golf Alltrack – go on sale in the UK from £24,575.

Volkswagen may be pushing hard down the electric road with the new ID.3 and ID.4, but it’s still the Golf that pays the bills. And despite the VW ID.3 being the best selling EV in Europe last month, it sold only about a third as much as the Golf.

Now the load lugging Golf – the new MK8 Golf Estate, revealed in September – and its rufty-tufty sibling the Golf Alltrack go on sale in the UK to add to the new Golf’s appeal and sale.

Trim levels kick-off for the Golf Estate with the Golf Life Estate (from £24,575), which comes with Sat Nav, 16″ alloys, LED headlights and ambient lighting, with Golf Style – an extra £2,100 – adding 17″ alloys, sports seats, Climate and high beam assist.

For now the range topping Golf Estate trim is R-Line, which comes with some of the looks of the Golf R, sports suspension and drive modes.

But the Golf also comes as a rufty-tufty, slightly jacked-up, plastic-protected, pseudo crossover in the Golf Alltrack model, which gets 4WD, roof rails and its own wheel design.

Engine options across the non-Alltrack models are a 1.0 litre turbo with 108bhp (only on base models), 1.5 litre petrol with either 128bhp or 148bhp and a 2.0 litre diesel with 113bhp or 148bhp. The new Golf Alltrack is diesel-only (at least for now) with 197bhp and 2000kg towing. All versions get the option of manual or DSG ‘boxes.

The new Golf Estate is now on sale at VW’s UK dealers, with prices starting at £24,575 and rising to £31,135, with the new Golf Alltrack at £35,560.