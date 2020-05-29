New Volkswagen Golf gets a BIT cheaper with new 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine option

The new MK 8 Volkswagen Golf range gets extended with the arrival of the Golf Life 1.0 TSI with a three-cylinder engine good for 109bhp. Costs from £23,300.

The Volkswagen Golf MK 8 finally arrived in the UK in March as VW managed to drag themselves away from the ID.3 electric future and pay a bit of attention to the car that actually pays the bills.

But although we’ve seen the new Golf GTI, GTE and GTD, the on-sale Golfs in March were limited to just the Hatch and either Life or Style trim options and a choice of two petrol and two diesel options.

That limited range of new Golfs meant the entry-level for the new Golf was the Golf Life, and although that hasn’t changed, there’s a new option for the Golf Life which does push the entry price for a new Golf just a bit.

The Volkswagen Golf Life 1.0 TSI now arrives to drag a few more punters in to VW’s soon to re-open showrooms, and it gets a starting price of £23,300, £575 down on the previous entry-level price.

The Golf Life 1.0 TSI comes with a 1.0 litre three-cylinder petrol engine good for 109bhp, promising economy of 49.6-53.3mpg and emissions of 121-129g/km and adequate performance of 0-62mph in 10.2 seconds.

It comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, but you won’t be bale to opt for anything other than the entry-level Life spec, which gets 16″ alloys, auto LED headlights, auto wipers, parking sensors, electric door mirrors and keyless.

Volkswagen will be more than happy for you to place an order for this new entry-level Golf, but deliveries of the new Golf are currently suspended as VW try to iron out software problems.