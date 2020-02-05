New Volkswagen Golf Mk8 goes on sale – in a limited way – in the UK

The new VW Golf Mk8 goes on sale in the UK, with the offerings limited to Life and Style models, two petrol and two diesel engines. Costs from £23,875.

Even though Volkswagen is now diving deep in to the unknown waters of mass production of EVs, the VW Golf is still the bedrock of the company, and despite 2019 being the year the VW ID. 3 EV arrived, so too did the latest Golf – the VW Golf Mk8.

Now, just over three months since the Golf Mk8 arrived, it’s going on sale in the UK, although, for now, the range is rather limited.

There’s no entry-level Golf on offer, nor R-Line, GTE, GTI, GTD or Golf R, and you’re limited to just the Hatch for now too, although the Estate and all the other variants will arrive in due course.

That means you’re limited to a pair of middle-ranking Golf trims – Life and Style – and a choice of two diesel and two petrol engines.

The Golf Life comes with 16″ alloys, Auto LED headlights, parking sensors front and back, electric heated mirrors, Keyless, Lance Assist and Adaptive Cruise, 10.25″ digital instruments, wireless phone charging and 10″ Infotainment. Prices start at £23,875. The Golf Style (from £25,470) adds 17″ alloys, posher LED headlights, ambient lighting and wood trim.

On the engine front, there’s a choice of two diesel and two petrol engines, with a 1.5 litre four-pot petrol with 128bhp or 148bhp, and a 2.0 litre diesel with 113bhp or 148bhp, but you can’t have the more powerful diesel of the Golf Life.

Officially, the VW Golf Mk8 goes on sale tomorrow (6 February 2020).

2010 Volkswagen Golf Mk8 Photos