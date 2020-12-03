New Volkswagen Golf R and VW Golf GTI Clubsport now on sale in the UK

Volkswagen’s new Golf Performance models – the Golf R and Golf GTI Clubsport – go on sale in the UK with prices from £37,215 and £39,270 respectively.

Having got the ‘regular’ versions of the new Volkswagen Golf out and on sale, VW recently turned its focus on new performance models, with the new Golf R revealed last month and the new Golf GTI Clubsport revealed in October.

New Volkswagen Golf R on sale

The new Golf R, with 316bhp from its 2.0 litre turbo petrol and 4WD, sits atop the Golf range and comes with a price tag at the top too – £39,270 – and you’ll need to find an extra two grand if you want the R-Performance Package.

As standard the Golf R comes with 18″ ‘Jerez’ alloys, a full ‘R’ body kit, roof spoiler, quad exhaust pipes, R Steering Wheel – complete with new ‘R’ button to access the modes – flappy paddles, sports seats, , Blue Brake Callipers and matt chrome door mirrors.

Opt for that £2k Performance Pack and you’ll get 19″ ‘Estoril’ alloys, a performance rear spoiler, new drive modes (Drift and Special) and a sportier setup for DSG, DCC and the 4WD system.

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport on sale

The new Golf GTI Clubsport – in reality a replacement for the old Golf GTI TCR – pushes the GTI’s output up to 296bhp, comes with lowered suspension and front-wheel drive and costs from £37,215.

You do get more for your money compared to the regular GTI, in addition to the extra power, with a new drive mode developed for blatting round the Nurburgring, a big two-part rear spoiler, new front bumper and splitter, oval tail pipes, Clbsport ArtVelours seats, Digital Cockpit Pro, bigger brakes, Vehicle Dynamic Manager and optional DCC

The new Volkswagen Golf R and VW Golf GTI Clubsport are now on sale at VW’s UK dealers.