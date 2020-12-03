Cars UK

New Volkswagen Golf R and VW Golf GTI Clubsport now on sale in the UK

Volkswagen’s new Golf Performance models – the Golf R and Golf GTI Clubsport – go on sale in the UK with prices from £37,215 and £39,270 respectively.

Having got the ‘regular’ versions of the new Volkswagen Golf out and on sale, VW recently turned its focus on new performance models, with the new Golf R revealed last month and the new Golf GTI Clubsport revealed in October.

The new Golf R, with 316bhp from its 2.0 litre turbo petrol and 4WD, sits atop the Golf range and comes with a price tag at the top too – £39,270 – and you’ll need to find an extra two grand if you want the R-Performance Package.

As standard the Golf R comes with 18″ ‘Jerez’ alloys, a full ‘R’ body kit, roof spoiler, quad exhaust pipes, R Steering Wheel – complete with new ‘R’ button to access the modes – flappy paddles, sports seats, , Blue Brake Callipers and matt chrome door mirrors.

Opt for that £2k Performance Pack and you’ll get 19″ ‘Estoril’ alloys, a performance rear spoiler, new drive modes (Drift and Special) and a sportier setup for DSG, DCC and the 4WD system.

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport on sale

The new Golf GTI Clubsport – in reality a replacement for the old Golf GTI TCR – pushes the GTI’s output up to 296bhp, comes with lowered suspension and front-wheel drive and costs from £37,215.

You do get more for your money compared to the regular GTI, in addition to the extra power, with a new drive mode developed for blatting round the Nurburgring, a big two-part rear spoiler, new front bumper and splitter, oval tail pipes, Clbsport ArtVelours seats, Digital Cockpit Pro, bigger brakes, Vehicle Dynamic Manager and optional DCC 

The new Volkswagen Golf R and VW Golf GTI Clubsport are now on sale at VW’s UK dealers.

