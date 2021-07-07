New Volkswagen Golf R Estate REVEALED ahead of Goodwood FoS public debut

The new Volkswagen R Estate is revealed ahead of its Goodwood FoS debut with the same 316bhp as the R Hatch, but with room for added ‘stuff’.

We’ve already seen the Mk8 VW Golf R, and we’ve also seen the new VW Golf Estate. Now Volkswagen brings the two together with the new VW Golf R Estate, revealed ahead of a public debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The perfect antidote to all those performance compact SUVs, the new Golf R Estate comes with exactly the same power as the Golf R Hatch, which means 316bhp and 310lb/ft of torque from its 2.0-litre turbo, enough to hit 62mph in 4,9 seconds, but o.2s slower than the R Hatch , thanks to the shed bolted to the back.

Just like the R Hatch, the power is sent to all four wheels through VW’s 4Motion and, just like the Hatch, you can fork out for the R Performance Package which ups the top speed from a limited 155mph to 168mph but, more importantly, adds the ‘Nurburgring’ mode and the ‘Drift’ mode, which means you can drift your estate full of children and stuff with alacrity.

Of course, the point of choosing the R Estate over the R Hatch is added practicality, and you get that with a seats-down 1,642 litres of space to lug stuff to the tip or carry home a mega-shop.

The new Golf R Estate is already on pre-sale, but so far no UK prices. But expect around a £1,500 premium over the £39,445 Golf R Hatch.