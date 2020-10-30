New Volkswagen Golf R TEASED again ahead of 4 November reveal

The new Mk8 version of the Volkswagen Golf R is teased again ahead of a full reveal due on 4 November 2020.

We’ve already seen Volkswagen reveal performance models in the new Mk8 Golf range, with the Golf GTI, GTD and GTE all arriving together, and the more focussed new Golf GTI Clubsport arriving earlier this month.

As far as performance Golfs go, we still have the debut of the new Golf R to come, and we’ve had a tease for the new Golf R a couple of weeks ago, and even a spy shot of the new Golf R back in February.

But now, with the new Golf R due to be revealed next week (4 November) VW are back with a few details and a new teaser (above).

Volkswagen has managed to deliver some detail on the new Golf R with this tease – and declare it to be “More powerful, more dynamic, more efficient, more closely integrated, more digital” – confirming a new all-wheel drive system with selective wheel torque on the back axle and using advanced dynamics management working with the front diff lock and adaptive chassis.

In the press release for this tease VW are keen to tell us what levels of power and performance previous Golf R iterations boasted, but nothing on the new Golf R.

But if leaked specs on the Golf R from earlier this year are to be believed, then the new Golf R will come with 324bhp from its 2.0 litre turbo, with DSG and manual gearbox options.

We learn exactly what the nw Golf R has to offer on Wednesday, and if it floats your boat you’ll be able to pre-order from the following day (5 November 2020).