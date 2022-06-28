New Volkswagen ID.6 electric saloon previewed by VW ID Aero Concept

The Volkswagen ID Aero arrives as a preview for what’s expected to be the VW ID.6 electric saloon for the UK and Europe in 2024.

So far, Volkswagen’s electric ID odyssey has seen an understandable focus on delivering electric Crossovers and SUVs to coax buyers in to EVs and out of ICE cars.

But that’s already starting to change with the arrival of the ID Buzz Campervan and will soon – well, quite soon – be joined by an electric saloon car, previewed by this, the VW ID Aero.

Clearly aimed at the Tesla Model 3 – although, at nearly five metres long, it’s closer in size to the Model S – the production version will start production in China early next year and head for the UK and Europe in early 2024.

When it does arrive in the UK, we’re expecting it to be the ID.6, although in China – where the ID.6 already exists as a stretched ID.4 – it’ll be called…something else.

Styling of the ID Aero is familiar ID territory, with smooth surfacing, short bonnet, slim headlights with light bar, central VW logo and a high waistline, with a full-width light bar at the back.

Based on the same MEB structure as VW’s other ID models, expect to see a choice of battery sizes up to 77kWh, range of pushing on 400 miles, quicker charging and a choice of power outputs up to 296bhp as well as RWD and 4WD options.

Expect the ID.6 to go into production at the end of 2023 in Germany before arriving in the UK in early 2024. Prices should start the right side of £50k, but go well above for the ID.6 you actually want.