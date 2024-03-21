New Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX brings added OOMPH to VW’s electric MPV

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX arrives to add performance to VW’s electric MPV, with 335bhp, 4WD, and short or long wheelbase.

It’s been two years since the VW ID. Buzz arrived as VW finally got around to building a ‘Camper’ for the 21st century. And now it’s time to give the ID. Buzz extra fizz with the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX.

Whether anyone actually wants a ‘Sporty’ electric MPV is open to debate, but VW must think that if buyers are prepared to fork out £60k on an entry-level ID. Buzz, they’re likely to fork out a chunk more for the top trumps model.

The cosmetic changes to the GTX are modest – but do make it look more ‘Sporty’ – with new diamond-cut or black alloys up to 21″, some new running lights and a new red paint option which can come as a bi-tone with silver.

Inside, VW has chosen to go regular ‘Sporty’, so you get black upholstery with red highlights, VW’s latest infotainment, and memory seats in the front.

Powertrain options depend on whether you want a short or long wheelbase model, with the short wheelbase coming with an 84kWh battery and the long wheelbase with a 91kWh, with decent towing capacity – 1800kg for the short and 1600kg for the long wheelbase.

Whichever wheelbase option you choose, power comes from a pair of electric motors delivering 335bhp to all four wheels and good for 62mph in 6.5 seconds.

Pre-sales for the ID. Buzz GTX will start in the summer.