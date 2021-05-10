New Volkswagen Polo GTI TEASED ahead of debut

Following the debut of the new VW Polo, Volkswagen start to tease the range-topping Polo GTI ahead of a debut expected in June.

It’s only a couple of weeks since the new VW Polo debuted, but Volkswagen is already lining up the range-topping Polo GTI for its debut, teasing with a design sketch of the new ‘performance’ Polo (above).

The tease sketch – apart from artistic exaggerations making it look rather too squat – delivers nothing of a surprise, featuring Golf GTI hints, splashes of red and a new grille. Pretty much standard GTI stuff, and VW also promises the new Polo GTI will fulfil “the promise of exceptional driving dynamics in combination with exceptional everyday usability”.

Despite the teaser sketch and promises of the GTI’s prowess, VW has chose mto share nothing else, instead making a meal out of this tease coinciding with the annual GTI weekend at Lake Wörthersee. Except this year there is no GTI weekend at Lake Wörthersee.

But you can probably expect the new Polo GTI to come with a chunk of stuff as standard, like LED headlights and some of the safety stuff that’s extra on lowlier Polos, as well as the infotainment from the latest Golf.

Power is still expected to come from the same 2.0 litre turbo that delivered 200bhp in the last Polo GTI, although perhaps with a few more horses.

The new Polo GTI will debut next month.