New Volkswagen Polo UK prices and specs announced – new Polo GTI comes later

The 2021 Volkswagen Polo prices and specifications are announced as the new Polo goes on sale in the UK. Priced from £17,885.

Volkswagen may be obsessed with trying to flog electric ID models to a customer base not ready to spend twice as much on an EV as they would on an ICE so, sensibly, we have a new VW Polo – revealed back in the spring – to bring more affordable new car prices for VW buyers than an ID EV can.

Starting at £17,885 – almost half that of an ID.3 – the range starts with the Polo Life and gets a bit more kit with the Polo Style and a bit more sporty with the Polo R-Line. The new Polo GTI will arrive next year.

Engine choices are the 1.0-litre three-pot with 79bhp, 94bhp or 109bhp, with the 79bhp option coming with a five-speed manual, the 94bhp with a five-speed manual or seven-speed DSG and the 109bhp only with seven-speed DSG.

Entry-level Life models (but not the 79bhp version) get Travel Assist as standard, LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise, 8″ digital cockpit, a pair of USBs, folding and heated door mirrors and auto wipers.

Move up to style trim – only with the 94bhp engine – and you get IQ.Light intelligent LED matrix headlights, parking sensors front and back, 16″ alloys, Climate, 10.25″ Digital Cockpit Pro and Discover Nav infotainment.

If you opt for the sporty R-Line Polo you get sportier 16″ alloys, sporty bumpers, fake quad tailpipes, sports comfort seats, and most of the kit from the Style models too.

The new VW Polo is now on sale at VW’s UK dealers.