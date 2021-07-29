New Volkswagen Taigo Coupe SUV – because we don’t have enough VW SUVs

The new Volkswagen Taigo arrives as a new SUV for the VW range – and with a ‘coupe’ roof – to sit alongside the T-Cross as a ‘Lifestyle buy.

It’s hard to see why VW needs yet another SUV in its range to tempt buyers, but they clearly believe there’s a gap for a ‘Lifestyle SUV’ about the size of the T-Cross and with a trendy coupe roofline.

Fortunately, they’ve found a way to fill that yawning gap in the range by taking the South American market VW Nivus, titivated it for European tastes and called it the Volkswagen Taigo. A bit like Ford did with the EcoSport.

The VW Taigo is actually the first ‘Coupe’ SUV from VW (although not the VW Group) and VW are calling it a “New, trendy Lifestyle model with crossover body style“, built on the same MQB platform as the T-Cross and Polo and aimed at “winning over new, predominantly young and young-at-heart groups of buyers“.

About the size of the Nissan Juke, the Taigo will be built for the UK and Europe in Spain, the interior is very similar to the T-Cross and comes with digital instruments, the latest MIB3 infotainment, with safety stuff like Front Assist, Emergency Brake and Lane Departure as standard.

The Taigo has a couple of engine options, with a petrol three-pot offering either 94bhp or 109bhp, and a four-pot with 148bhp, with five or six-speed manual or DSG depending on spec and engine.

No prices for the Taigo yet, but it’s due to go on sale in the UK in Q4 in a choice of Style and R-Line trim.

Volkswagen Taigo Video