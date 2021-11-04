New Volkswagen Taigo – VW’s small coupe SUV – goes in sale in the UK

The new Volkswagen Taigo – VW’s new, small coupe SUV – goes on sale in the UK from £21,96o with three trim levels – Life, Style and R-Line.

We didn’t know VW needed another SUV until they told us and revealed the VW Taigo, a compact SUV with Polo underpinnings and a coupe roofline, and about the same size as the Nissan Juke.

That was back in July and now, assuming you’ve always wanted a small VW coupe SUV with a sloping roofline, the new VW Taigo is on sale with prices starting from £21,960 and the choice of a 1.0-litre three-pot with 94bhp or 109bhp and a 1.5-litre four-pot with 148bhp, with either five-speed or six-speed manual or DSG ‘box.

There’s a choice of three trim levels – Life, Style and R-Line – and all models get LED headlights, 8″ digital cockpit, wireless phone charging, Park Assist and Travel Assist.

The entry-level Taigo Life comes with safety stuff like Adaptive Cruise, Lane Change Assist and Park Assist, with 16″ black alloys, Fogs, black roof rails, multifunction camera and electric folding door mirrors.

Opt for the sporty Taigo R-Line and you get 17″ alloys, R-Line styling, ambient lighting, Climate, 10.25″ digital cockpit, 8″ infotainment, drive modes and privacy glass. The Taigo R-Line costs from £26,150.

The ‘luxury’ take on the Taigo is the Taigo Style which gets IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, full-width LED bar at the front, 17″ alloys and Dynamic Light Assist. Prices start at £25,300.

The new VW Taigo is now on sale at VW’s UK dealers.