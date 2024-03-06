New Volvo EX30 BOOSTS Volvo’s EV sales to 22% in February 2024

The start of deliveries of the new electric Volvo EX30 has seen Volvo’s BEV sales reach 22% of the total despite a drop in overall sales.

Back in the summer, Volvo revealed the smallest SUV so far with the arrival of the electric EX30, which starts at a relatively affordable £33k and, although it’ll cost you £41k, also offers the quickest Volvo to date with the Twin Motor Performance models.

The EX30 is now starting to arrive with customers in Europe and has helped Volvo to up its EV sales to 22% of the total in February, despite a 2% drop in overall sales – which is blamed on the timing of the Lunar New Year in China – with PHEVs adding another 22% of the total.

It’s worth noting that the increase in sales of BEVs is entirely down to sales in Europe – 8,799 of them, up 31% on February 2023 – with sales in other markets all falling.

In China, BEV sales were down by 20% to just 137, in the US down by 63% to 359 and down in other markets by 5% to 1,629,

Despite the rise of Volvo’s EV sales, it was Volvo’s mainstream models making up the lion’s share of sales with the top-selling model the Volvo XC60 followed by the Volvo EX40 and Volvo XC90.