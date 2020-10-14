New VW Golf GTI Clubsport ARRIVES with 296bhp to replace the old Golf GTI TCR

Volkswagen adds to the offerings in the Golf range with the arrival of the new VW Golf GTI Clubsport with 296bhp and many tweaks.

Volkswagen seem to be in a bit of a hurry to churn out as many variants of the new Golf MK8 as they can, perhaps believing they need to get as many Golfs flogged as possible before they give up on the Golf completely for their new ID EV range of cars.

The latest to arrive is this, the VW Golf GTI Clubsport, which, despite its moniker, is really the Mk8 version of the Mk7 Golf TCR, rather than the hardcore Golf Clubsport S. And it’s arrived at the start of the MK8’s life and as a normal production model.

Power in the new GTI Clubsport goes up to 296bhp (the GTI has 242bhp) to let the Clubsport get to 62mph in under 6.0 seconds and comes with a seven-speed DSG ‘box with no manual option.

VW has played with the suspension too, with the Clubsport sitting a bit lower than the GTI, more camber at the front for better turn-in, more ‘feel’ in the steering, and bigger brakes.

There’s also a new ‘Special’ drive mode, refined at the Nurburgring, which keeps the suspension quite soft but pushes everything else to the max (sounds like a special ‘GB Road’ mode to us) and a new electronic diff.

Cosmetic tweaks are on the update list too, with a new chin spoiler, bigger saide skirts, new rear diffuser and bigger wing and bigger oval tail pipes. Oh, and ‘Clubsport’ graphics.

No prices yet for the new Golf Clubsport, but £37-39k seems the right ballpark.