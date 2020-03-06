New VW Golf now available in the UK in SPORTY R-Line trim and with eTSI mild hybrid

The new 2020 Volkswagen Golf Mk8 can now be had in the UK in sporty R-Line trim and with the new eTSI mild hybrid engine.

Having eschewed a focus on the new Golf Mk8 earlier last year in favour of headlining the electric ID.3, Volkswagen has been making more efforts to get the new Golf out and about and in the eye of the great car buying public.

Admittedly, when the new Golf went on sale in the UK, the only options were the fairly bland Life and Style trims, and nothing too exciting on the powertrain front.

Since then we’ve had the arrival of the new Golf GTI, GTD and GTE – although they’re yet to go on sale – and an early look, although not really courtesy of VW, at the Golf R Mk8.

But now VW is delivering something a bit more interesting to the UK market with the arrival of the new Golf in R-Line trim, and the arrival of the eTSI mild hybrid powertrain.

The new Golf R-Line comes with an R-Line styling pack with more aggressive bumpers, 17″ alloys, privacy glass, sports suspension lower by 15mm and multiple driver profiles.

Inside there are R-Line front seats, with R-Line logos on the headrests, R-Line steering wheel, metallic trim and ambient lighting.

Also arriving as a Golf option is the 1.5 litre eTSI Mild Hybrid powertrain using VW’s 148bhp 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine, 48-volt lithium-ion battery and 48-volt belt starter promising up to 10 per cent improvement in economy and emissions.

Prices for the new Golf R-Line start at £26,140 with the 1.5 TSI rising to £29, 860 for the R-Line TDI with 7-speed DSG. The eTSI Golf R-Line starts at 28,640 and the entry point for the e-TSI is the Golf Life at £26,375.

All new Golf R-Line, and the option of the eTSI, are now available at VW’s UK dealers.