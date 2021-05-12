New VW Tiguan Allspace REVEALED – with much the same updates as the ‘regular’ Tiguan

The stretched VW Tiguan – the Tiguan Allspace – gets a range of updates similar to the regular model with cosmetic tweaks and more tech.

Around this time last year, Volkswagen revealed a bit of an update for the Tiguan SUV to help keep it fresh and selling and maintaining its place alongside competition from within the VW Group.

Oddly, the updates wrought to the Tiguan only applied to the ‘regular’ Tiguan, and not to its big brother – the seven-seat VW Tiguan Allspace.

Now, following a tease last week, VW has revealed the new Tiguan Allspace, which looks exactly like the updated Tiguan, just longer.

So now the Tiguan Allspace – which actually outsells the regular Tiguan – can be had with the same cosmetic tweaks and tech upgrades as its smaller sibling.

That means new Matrix LED headlights, some new 18″ alloys, a titivated bumper and grille and a couple of new paint options.

Inside there’s new upholstery, digital instruments and new HVAC controls with touch sensitive slider instead of nice knobs, as well as VW’s latest infotainment with either 8″ or 9.2″ screen. Also on offer is VW’s Travel Assist offering a degree of semi-autonomous driving.

Available in base, Life, Elegance and R-Line trim, the Tiguan Allspace will start to arrive in the UK in the autumn at prices expected to be broadly in line with the current Allspace.