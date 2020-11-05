Newly facelifted Vauxhall Crossland costs from £19,060

The recently facelifted Vauxhall Crossland Crossover goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £19,060 and order books now open.

The Vauxhall Crossland X arrived almost four years ago to replace the Meriva, but its come in for a recent facelift, dropped the ‘X’ moniker and is now on sale in its revamped guise.

The changes, although they’re not huge, mean Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ family face – without the ‘X’ – is grafted on the front, there’s a couple of minor titivates at the back, better seats and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and a tweak or two to the suspension for a better drive.

The new model range, which has a bewildering 33 basic models, starts with SE trim (from £19,060) delivering 16″ bi-colour alloys, auto lights, LED headlights, 7″ infotainment, Lane Departure Warning and Speed Sign Recognition.

Crossland SE Nav Premium (from £20,210) adds parking sensors, reversing camera, LED fogs and Multimedia Navi Pro with 8″ screen, with SRi Nav models (from £21,360) throw in 17″ alloys, contrast roof, skid plates and privacy glass.

Elite models (from £22,160) get leather, heated front seats and steering wheel, and Elite Nav (from £23,110) gets wireless phone charging and rear view camera. Finally, the range-topping Crossland Ultimate Nav (from £25,615) adds Alcantara, Keyless and roof rails.

Engine options are the 1.2 litre petrol with 82bhp, 108bhp or 128bhp and 1.5 litre diesel with 108bhp or 118bhp, with the base model getting five-speed manual and everything else either six-speed manual or auto (except the 118bhp diesel which is only available with an auto ‘box).

The Vauxhall Crossland is now on sale with first deliveries early New Year.