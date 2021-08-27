Next-Gen Range Rover Sport SVR SPIED on video

The new Range Rover Sport, expected to be revealed in 2022, is caught on video testing at the Nurburgring in performance SVR guise.

Earlier this week, Land Rover revealed the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate as a new, expensive, range-topping take on the Range Rover Sport SVR, and almost certainly the last ‘new’ Range Rover Sport before an all-new Range Rover Sport arrives in 2022.

Now we get a look at what is almost certainly the new Range Rover Sport SVR, busy testing at the Nurburgring and caught on video, although still heavily disguised.

Underpinning the new Range Rover Sport will be the same MLA Platform as the new Range Rover, giving Land Rover more flexibility in powertrains – everything from ICE to full-fat BEV – although it seems likely the new SVR model will be ICE – perhaps with a bit of electrickery to boost.

It also seems likely, as we’ve already seen the new Range Rover with a BMW V8, that the new Sport SVR will come with the same 4.4-litre V8 and likely to be good for something north of 600bhp.

It’s clear, despite the camouflage and black and white paint job (it’s actually a blue car under all that), that the new Range Rover Sport will be an evolution of the current design, gaining a more Velar-like front end and, in this SVR, big air intakes at the front and diffuser and quad tailpipes at the back.