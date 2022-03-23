Next-generation BMW M5 Plug-in HYBRID spied on video

The next generation, plug-in hybrid BMW M5 is caught on video testing on country roads as BMW prepare their first M5 PHEV.

The BMW M5 is, despite a proliferation of SUVs, the ‘Halo’ of the BMW range; a supercar in saloon guise with both practicality and performance, using, at various times, straight-six, V8 and even V10 engines to deliver the goods, with turbocharging and four-wheel drive later additions.

But the world is moving on, and V8 turbos aren’t considered viable – at least on their own – for even performance cars in this EV era, so the next BMW M5 – which will follow the arrival of a new 5 Series, probably later this year – will come with a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

That’s expected to be based on the PHEV powertrain seen in the BMW Concept XM which had a 4.4-litre V8 and an electric motor for a total of 740bhp and 734lb/ft of torque, but also a big enough battery to not only drive performance but give an EV range of 50 miles or so (but not with your right foot mashed).

Now, to whet your appetite for the M5 PHEV, we have a video of a prototype model out playing in Germany, sporting big wheel arches, boot spoiler, quad exhausts, huge brakes and, thankfully, what looks like a not too big grille.

Although we expect the new BMW 5 Series to be revealed before the end of the year, the new BMW M5 PHEV probably won’t arrive until late in 2023.

BMW M5 PHEV Spy Video