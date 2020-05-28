Nissan 370Z replacement – probably the Nissan 400Z – TEASED in Nissan Transformation presentation

A replacement for the Nissan 370Z – which is expected to be the Nissan 400Z – gets a short tease on Nissan’s Transformation Plan video.

How long has the Nissan 370Z been around? More than a decade is the answer, which means it’s been due a replacement for at least half its life, although it has had a few, very minor, facelifts in that time.

Now, as a brief tease at the end of Nissan’s Transformation Plan Presentation, we get a brief hint of what’s to come (above) with a blurred and dark image of a sports car with a great big ‘Z’ floating above. Hint taken.

Expected to arrive as the Nissan 400Z, rumour has it that Nissan are going back to the future with a front end taking its inspiration from the original Datsun 240Z, with an interior which goes, in the 370Z, from distinctly yesterday to very much today, with premium materials and the required degree of screenage.

There have also been rumours that Nissan has put off replacing the 370Z in the hope they could deliver a replacement with a fully electric powertrain, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

Instead, it’s expected that the 400Z will come with a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6, although whether it will be electrically assisted (it’s hard to believe it won’t) we have no idea.

Whatever the plans for a 400Z are, Nissan aren’t being forthcoming, and with a restructuring on their hands and a big hole in their finances we can’t see it arriving before 2022.