Nissan and Toyota the latest car makers to deliver ‘Mobility-Friendly’ new logos

Nissan and Toyota are the latest car makers to reveal new corporate logos as car makers make their logos simpler for the digital age of ‘mobility’.

As car makers seek out new markets in a rapidly changing car landscape, they’re keen to look cool and contemporary. So they’re busy changing how they’re perceived by updating their logos.

Out are going fancy drop shadows and bevelling to be replace by flat logos with few frills because they do often work better on screens, and in print, than the long-established logos.

We’ve already seen BMW reveal a new logo – which actually looks a lot like an old BMW logo – and VW has been playing the new logo game too with a new logo that’s simply a flat ‘V’ and ‘W’ in a flat circle.

Now it’s the turn of Japanese car makers to go a similar route, with Nissan and Toyota the latest to move to the simple logo side.

Nissan say of their new logo:

Nissan’s new logo comes alive as it pivots to the future while staying proudly connected to its rich heritage, and tradition of innovation. The company name remains at the center of the logo, communicating an instantly recognizable brand that evokes past milestones and memories while also conveying evolution.

An Toyota’s take on their new image is:

The new visual identity is driven by simplification and has been shaped by four key principles: forward-thinking, mobile-ready, more premium feel and consistency across all business units and sub-brands. Toyota’s new brand logo distils its emblem to a simple, two-dimensional design.

Best not to ask how much it cost to deliver branding so minimalist.