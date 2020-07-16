Nissan Ariya: All you need to know about Nissan’s new ELECTRIC Ariya on video

Following the reveal of the new Nissan Ariya yesterday, we have video of the Ariya giving more details and a good look at what Nissan’s new electric SUV has to offer.

Yesterday, we finally got to see what Nissan has been working on delivering, as their ‘Second Album’ arrived in view as the Nissan Ariya, a coupe crossover/SUV with all-new electric underpinnings more than a decade on from the original electric LEAF’s debut.

But Nissan hasn’t been idle on the electric front in the intervening years, and the LEAF is now a very good car after a decade of development and a re-think on styling, but you would have hoped they would capitalised on their EV expertise sooner with another model, especially one as on the Zeitgeist as the new Ariya. Still, better late than never.

That said, it looks like the Ariya is a giant step forward for Nissan EVs, and looks like a car which really can upset the market; it’s good-looking, practical, has bespoke EV underpinnings, will offer a range of battery and performance levels and, for us, looks good enough to compete easily with ‘Premium’ EV models – like the new BMW iX3 – but at a lower price.

With a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh battery packs, two and four-wheel drive and even a performance model with 389bhp and a 0-62mph of 5.1 seconds, it promises to be a thorn in the side of other EVs – including the Tesla Model Y.

The only downside is that it’s going to be a year before you can get your hands on one, but in the meantime you can check out the Nissan Ariya video (below) to see for yourself just what’s on offer.

Nissan Ariya Video Details