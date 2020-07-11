Nissan Ariya ELECTRIC Coupe SUV teased on video ahead of next week’s reveal

The Nissan Ariya, Nissan’s long-awaited electric SUV, will debut on 15 July, ahead of which Nissan delivers a not very enlightening video tease for the new EV.

It’s more than a decade since Nissan arrived with the slightly odd electric LEAF to start persuading car buyers that electric cars were the future, claiming even hybrids – which Carlos Ghosn called ‘Mermaids’ – were a pointless direction for cars to go in an EV future.

But despite the early arrival of the LEAF, Nissan has failed to capitalize on its early lead, and it’s now Tesla you think of as the EV leader.

But Nissan plan to start the fight back with eight new electric cars in the next two years, and first up is an EV they should have managed to build years ago – the Nissan Ariya.

The Nissan Ariya arrived as a concept at the Tokyo Motor Show last year, and it’s about to be revealed – on 15 July – in close to final production guise, complete with new EV platform and the promise of being properly appealing.

Ahead of the reveal of the Ariya next week, Nissan are back with a video tease for the Ariya, which tells us very little we didn’t already know.

From what we can see, the production Ariya stays quite faithful to the concept, and is expected to come with the same 4WD electric setup as the concept, a production take on the 4WD LEAF test car we saw last year.

That could mean up to 400bhp and a range of around 300 miles, although it’s expected there will be 2WD models with around 200bhp to kick off the range.

All will be revealed on Wednesday.

Nissan Ariya Video Tease