Nissan Ariya, Leaf and Qashqai now available on Nissan’s new Subscription Service

Nissan launches a new service offering the Ariya, Leaf and Qashqai e-Power on a fully inclusive monthly subscription plan.

The car industry is going through massive changes as legislation tries to force us all in to electric cars in a ridiculously short timeframe, in the process – as prices for both electric cars and ICE cars rise – taking new cars out of the reach of ‘normal’ buyers.

So car makers are taking a leaf out of the sales book of mobile phone companies by bundling costs into a simple monthly payment to cover everything but fuel, with a small upfront payment, in an effort to entice younger buyers, used to monthly payment subscription services, to commit to a new car. Like Care by Volvo.

Now it’s time for Nissan to join the game with its new subscription service, offering, initially, a choice of three models – Nissan Qashqai e-POWER N-Connecta, Nissan LEAF 39kWh Tekna and Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve – for a single monthly payment.

The new subscription service bundles the cost of the car, insurance for up to five drivers, road tax, servicing and roadside assistance and 800 miles a month into a simple monthly contract with one month downpayment and contract periods of as little as three months, with the ability to switch between models if required.

The Nissan Qashqai e-POWER N-Connecta will cost you from £645.00 per month, the Nissan LEAF 39kWh Tekna from £659.00 and the Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve from £995.00.

Andrew Humberstone, Nissan GB MD, said:

There’s a new generation of motorist coming through that is looking for an entirely digital purchase experience, likes the idea of swapping their car from time to time to suit different needs, and wants to avoid the hassle of motoring admin. Nissan Subscription is perfect for them: one simple monthly payment and they’ve got everything covered.