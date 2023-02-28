Nissan Ariya will be joined by 27 new electrified Nissans by 2030

Nissan is accelerating its electrification efforts, promising 27 new electrified Nissans by 2030 to join the new Ariya EV.

It’s taken a long time for Nissan to build on its early EV lead with the LEAF, but the new Nissan Ariya is now on the roads and Nissan now has plans to accelerate its EV output in the coming years with a raft of new electrified vehicles.

The new plan goes further than the 2021 Nissan Ambition 2030 Plan revealed, with Nissan now planning to deliver 27 new electrified models to market by 2030 including 19 new BEVs.

That will see electrified vehicles accounting for 55 per cent of all Nissan sales by the end of this decade, but in the shorter term there will be significant increases in electrified sales too.

The plan will see 98 per cent of all vehicles sold in the UK and Europe electrified by 2026, 58 per cent of those in Japan, 35 per cent in China and 40 per cent (EV only) in the USA, meaning 44 per cent of all Nissan sales electrified by 2026.

In between the targets for 2026 and 2030, we expect to see Nissan roll out Solid-State batteries for EVs in 2028, promising a 65 per cent drop in the cost of battery production – to under £50 kWh – with double the energy density of current lithium-ion batteries.