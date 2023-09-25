Nissan Concept 20-23 is a bonkers, be-winged electric Hot Hatch Concept

The Nissan Concept 20-23 is revealed as an electric 20th-anniversary celebration of Nissan Design Europe in London. It’s a bit bonkers.

We do know that Nissan is planning a Miccra EV based on the same underpinnings as the upcoming Renault 5 EV after a bit of a tease last year. And looking at the latest EV concept from Nissan – the Nissan Concept 20-23 – there’s a hint or three of the new Micra, although taken to the extreme.

Designed by Nissan’s Design Europe in London (NDE), the Nissan Concept 20-23 celebrated 20 years of NDE and, says Nissan, is inspired by Nissan’s Hot Hatch heritage, online sim racing and Formula E.

Nissan says the brief for the concept was to design a fun electric city car, and the designers have made sure it’s definitely fun-looking and eye-catching, although much of what it boasts won’t find its way in to a new electric Micra, save for the silhouette minus addenda.

The added addenda includes a big lip spoiler at the front, enormous wheel arches and a bonkers front wing, and although it’s an electric concept Nissan has given no clue of what that EV powertrain offers.

Inside, it’s quite basic and Formula E-inspired, and entry is through scissor doors – another item never going to make production.

Nissan’s Alfonso Albaisa said:

The young team here at NDE was given a simple brief: design a fun electric city car that you’d like to drive every day in London. The 20-23 Concept that they designed is a compact hatchback which is strongly influenced by the online racing world. I love the story it tells about how the worlds of modern city living, online gaming and zero emissions mobility intersect.