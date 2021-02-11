Nissan Crossover sales – Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail – pass a MILLION in the UK

Nissan declares it has ‘Gone Platinum’ with Crossover sales in the UK, having passed the million mark with the Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail in the UK.

Having pretty much invented the Crossover with the arrival of the Qashqai in 2007, done it again by delivering the first compact crossover with the Juke in 2010 – and building one of the world’s best-selling SUVs/Crossovers with the X-Trail – it’s no surprise to discover that Nissan has now managed to flog a million crossovers in the UK. Or ‘Gone Platinum’, as Nissan declares.

Of those million crossovers Nissan has flogged in the UK since 2007, 93 per cent of them were built in Sunderland – Qashqais and Jukes – with the missing seven per cent X-Trail models built in Japan.

Andrew Humberstone, MD Nissan GB, said:

We are thrilled to have reached this unprecedented sales milestone and wish to express sincere gratitude to our customers for putting their trust and loyalty in the quality of Nissan’s vehicles.” Quite simply, if you are thinking of buying a crossover you will not find another brand that has even close to the number of happy customers as Nissan. We’re the market leaders in this segment because we put our customers first – in the design and engineering of our vehicles, but also in the purchasing and ownership experience.

But UK PLC hasn’t just benefited from the 930k plus Nissan Crossovers built in Sunderland and sold in the UK, but from over three million Crossovers now built in Sunderland, and two-thirds exported, making Nissan the UK’s biggest car maker.

With a new Juke already here, and new Qashqai about to be revealed – both being built in the UK – Nissan’s UK-manufactured crossover success looks set to continue.