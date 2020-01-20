Nissan details the new Nissan Qashqai N-TEC Edition ahead of an all-new Qashqai

The new Nissan Qashqai N-TEC Edition is revealed in more detail as Nissan seeks to offer more value in the Qashqai range ahead of a new Qashqai later this year.

A couple of weeks ago, Nissan revealed new N-TEC Edition versions of the Micra, Qashqai and X-Trail which, say Nissan, offer more equipment and style at a more affordable price. And now we get details on the N-TEC Edition version of the Qashqai, Nissan’s most important offering in the UK.

Despite being Nissan’s best-seller in the UK, the Qashqai took a bit of a battering last year with sales down by 11 per cent as Nissan struggled to make the Qashqai appealing in the face of newer competition.

But that will change later this year as an all-new Qashqai arrives to reclaim its crown, ahead of which there’s added value for the current Qashqai with this limited-run Qashqai N-TEC Edition.

The most visible bits of the Qashqai N-TEC Edition are the cosmetic titivations, with 19″ black alloys and darkened treatments for the headlamps, grille and mirrors, PVC/Alcantara-trimmed seats and more soft-touch materials and glossy black bits inside.

Tech additions include ProPILOT and Intelligent Park Assist – normally only available on the range-topping Qashqai – and NissanConnect Infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

If this titivated Nissan Qashqai appeals – and, despite its age, the Qashqai is still a very good car – then it’ll be available from £26,475.