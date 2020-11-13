Nissan divvies up LOTS of information on the all-new Qashqai – including E-Power Hybrid

The all-new Nissan Qashqai will arrive in spring 2021, ahead of which Nissan delivers lots of information on what we can expect from the next gen Qashqai.

We were expecting the all-new Nissan Qashqai to arrive before the end of 2020, but Nissan has been having a bit of a time of it lately – from Covid to Ghosn shenanigans – and now the plan is to deliver the new Qashqai in spring 2021.

But that hasn’t stopped Nissan jumping in to tell us almost all we need to know about the new Qashqai ahead of that reveal, and it all looks rather promising as Nissan seeks to put the Qashqai back at the top of its segment.

Despite the huge rush to make everything that moves on the road an EV, Nissan already has that covered with the new Ariya. So the Qashqai will still rely on ICE engines for propulsion, although there will be no diesels and the headline act is an ICE Qashqai posing as an electric Qashqai.

That ‘electric’ Qashqai will use Nissan’s E-Power technology, which is really a range-extender powertrain, using a petrol engine to charge a battery which in turn drives an electric motor delivering around 185bhp, much the same as if it was an EV, but without any range anxiety. If the E-Power Qashqai doesn’t float your boat there will still be a 1.3 litre petrol with 12v mild hybrid help available in two power outputs.

Other under the skin changes include Nissan’s newest CMF-C Platform delivering more stiffness and lower weight, along with updated McPherson struts at the front and, on 20″ wheels, multi-link instead of the torsion beam lesser Qashqais get. Which should make the new Qashqai a better drive.

As far as how the new Qashqai looks go, expect a Qashqai taking design inspiration from both the new Juke and last year’s IMQ concept, and longer and taller than the current Qashqai with a chunk more interior space and bigger boot.

It all looks to add up to a promising new Qashqai which, as Nissan’s best-selling car in the UK, is a big deal, not just for Nissan but for UK PLC too; the Qashqai has always been built in Sunderland and is the most-produced car in the UK. So it’s a big deal all round.