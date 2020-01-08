Nissan e-4ORCE 4WD tech for EVs promises sports car handling and greater comfort

Nissan has revealed their eForce 4WD tech for electric cars at the CES, promising sports car handling and greater refinement for four-wheel drive electric cars.

Using knowledge garnered from the development of the Nissan GTR’s ATTESA E-TS torque split system – and the Nissan Patrol’s intelligent 4×4 system – Nissan utilises the use of an electric motor on each axle to give much greater control than an ICE car fitted with electronic torque vectoring.

Nissan say the eFORCE twin-motor all-wheel-control system delivers instant torque to all four wheels to deliver properly balanced power delivery, and predictable handling on a par with premium sports cars.

The eFORCE technology can also minimise pitch and dive by employing regenerative braking from both the front and rear motors, in particular making city stop-go driving more comfortable and minimising irregular movement on rougher surfaces too.

Takao Asami, Nissan Senior VP, said:

The e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control technology offers precise handling and stability, which gives drivers greater confidence and even more excitement than ever before. This technology enables excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces and comfortable ride for all passengers.

All of which augers very well for a future where electric cars can perform, and handle, even more impressively than the best premium ICE cars can.