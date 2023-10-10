Nissan Hyper Adventure is Nissan’s second look at its future electric cars

The Nissan Hyper Adventure Concept is revealed as Nissan’s second look at future EVs, with a focus on outdoor adventure.

Last week, we revealed the Nissan Hyper Urban Electric Concept as the first in a series of Nissan concepts looking at the future path of its EVs, and heading for a public reveal at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.

Predictably, as a concept car, it was a bit OTT, but hiding in plain sight was the outline of what’s going to be a new electric Micra.

Now, we get the second instalment of Nissan’s EV concepts with the Nissan Hyper Adventure Concept, which looks to be much more a standalone concept than a precursor to a new production model. But who knows?

The Hyper Adventure Concept is an electric Nissan designed for the great outdoors and adventures, complete with technology Nissan says will make outdoor adventures a pleasure.

Despite delivering no battery or powertrain details, Nissan boasts the Hyper Adventure boasts Vehicle to Everything (V2X) tech turning the car in to a big power source for anything you need when you’re out in the wilderness.

It also comes with Nissan’s electric e-4ORCE all-wheel drive and a raised ride height for tricky surfaces, with space for tents and kayaks, retractable steps and instruments which meet the bottom of the windscreen making it easier to read without looking away from the road ahead.

It’s a funky-looking thing.